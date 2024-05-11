Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $474.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $438.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner has a 52 week low of $303.10 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gartner by 830.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,974,000 after purchasing an additional 458,963 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after buying an additional 364,128 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 888.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after buying an additional 269,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $83,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

