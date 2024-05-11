Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Generac alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Generac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 42.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,839,000 after buying an additional 194,265 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Generac by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 284,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,982,000 after buying an additional 148,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Generac by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after acquiring an additional 147,523 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $17,956,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.