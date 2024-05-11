Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) vs. Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Critical Contrast

Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and Oblong’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Mofy Metaverse $26.89 million 0.94 $6.55 million N/A N/A Oblong $3.81 million 0.59 -$4.38 million N/A N/A

Global Mofy Metaverse has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Mofy Metaverse and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Oblong shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A Oblong -115.07% -74.06% -58.23%

Summary

Global Mofy Metaverse beats Oblong on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

(Get Free Report)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Oblong

(Get Free Report)

Oblong, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which offers an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it provides network solutions, including Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. The company serves a range of industries comprising aerospace, consulting, executive search, broadcast media, legal, insurance, technology, financial services, education, healthcare, real estate, retail, construction, hospitality, and others, as well as government sector. Oblong, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

