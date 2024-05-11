goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $17.27 Per Share

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $17.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.55. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.66 per share.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSY. Raymond James raised their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities upped their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.80.

goeasy Stock Performance

TSE:GSY opened at C$178.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$101.34 and a 1 year high of C$192.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$168.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$155.24.

Insider Transactions at goeasy

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

