Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Gogo Stock Performance

Gogo stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. Gogo has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Gogo had a net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,172.73%. The business had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gogo

In other news, Director Harris N. Williams acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,019. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 28,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $260,578.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,740,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,717,509.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harris N. Williams acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at $170,019. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Gogo by 52.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the third quarter worth about $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gogo by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Featured Stories

