Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Stock Price Up 10%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 92,274 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 45,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins increased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FOOD

Goodfood Market Trading Up 10.0 %

Goodfood Market Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.

(Get Free Report)

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.