Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) PT Lowered to $15.90 at HSBC

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HSBC from $16.80 to $15.90 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.98.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 61.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 57,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,867,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,082,000 after acquiring an additional 765,529 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 994,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

