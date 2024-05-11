Great Pacific Gold (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 0.74 and last traded at 0.73. Approximately 117,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 115,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.70.

Great Pacific Gold Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.64.

Great Pacific Gold Company Profile

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea and Australia. Its projects include the Arau Project which consists of two granted exploration licenses located in the Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province; and the Kesar Creek Project and Wild Dog Project located in Papua New Guinea.

