Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $278.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.07 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 86.18 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

