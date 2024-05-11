GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of GXO Logistics worth $14,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.2 %

GXO Logistics stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GXO. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

