Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $9.07. Hagerty shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 44,250 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $31,254.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,424,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,885,129.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $27,101.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,429,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,001,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $31,254.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,424,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,885,129.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,522 shares of company stock valued at $267,447 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43.

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Hagerty had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $245.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hagerty by 314.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

