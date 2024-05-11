Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading Down 0.3% Following Insider Selling

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $37.25 and last traded at $37.36. Approximately 1,090,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,875,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

Specifically, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 88,275 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,953 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 310.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,935,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 762,295 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after buying an additional 197,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

