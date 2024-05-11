Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,196,800 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

