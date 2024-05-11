Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Up 5.3% Following Strong Earnings

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBIGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. 887,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,409,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,265,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,140 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 237.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 69,197 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 212.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 409,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 278,383 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 13.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

