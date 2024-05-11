HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

LBPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $724.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 937,998 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $10,264,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $914,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

