HC Wainwright Comments on Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.67). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNLI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

DNLI opened at $18.31 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 59.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $165,793.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,006.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $165,793.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,955 shares of company stock worth $2,218,802. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.