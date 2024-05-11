HC Wainwright Cuts Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Price Target to $1.50

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $1.60 to $1.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $1.10 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 4.8 %

ASM opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.02. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

