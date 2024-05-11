HC Wainwright Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.67) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.11% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.38 million.

AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.92.

Shares of AXSM opened at $72.50 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 110.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

