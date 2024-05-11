HC Wainwright Weighs in on GH Research PLC’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GH Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GH Research’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GH Research’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GHRS. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

GH Research Stock Performance

GHRS stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. GH Research has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $666.50 million, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 0.80.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHRS. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in GH Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in GH Research by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GH Research by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in GH Research by 53.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,327,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after buying an additional 1,158,172 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in GH Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,103,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 133,804 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

