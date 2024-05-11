HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,524,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 501.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,401,000 after buying an additional 174,240 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 204,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,439,000 after buying an additional 159,303 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 355,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,502,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 254,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,579,000 after buying an additional 115,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,793 shares of company stock worth $1,198,033. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $326.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $335.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.06 and a 200 day moving average of $299.91.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

