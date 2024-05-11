Head to Head Comparison: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 5 2 0 2.29 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $19.93, suggesting a potential upside of 11.61%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.65%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $638.87 million 4.85 $246.55 million $0.03 595.17 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $49.99 million 2.10 -$34.79 million ($0.51) -6.87

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 8,266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out -117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0.24% 10.72% 1.96% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -6.85% 18.90% 1.92%

Volatility and Risk

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.