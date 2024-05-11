Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Henry Schein by 14.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.39.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

