Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Trading Up 5.3%

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.70 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33.70 ($0.42). Approximately 42,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 58,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.40).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £21.37 million, a PE ratio of 3,370.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

