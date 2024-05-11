Hess (NYSE:HES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.42.

Hess stock opened at $160.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.24. Hess has a 52-week low of $124.27 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

