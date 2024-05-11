IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading Up 8.3% After Strong Earnings

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) traded up 8.3% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.17. 4,732,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 8,635,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

See Also

