indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.79, but opened at $5.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 1,944,824 shares trading hands.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on INDI. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INDI

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,039,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,039,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,278.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,323 shares of company stock worth $1,081,244. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 88.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,775 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,008,000 after buying an additional 5,115,393 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after buying an additional 1,648,818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 4,346.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,308 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 39.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.21.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.