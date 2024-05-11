Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %

NSIT stock opened at $206.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $206.64.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,918 shares of company stock worth $5,899,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,220,000 after buying an additional 245,814 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,682,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,034,000 after purchasing an additional 56,715 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 791,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after purchasing an additional 247,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,577,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

