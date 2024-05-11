Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSP
Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance
NYSE:INSP opened at $167.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.40. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00.
Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $44,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $556,950.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,308.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $556,950.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,308.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,371 shares of company stock worth $15,664,278. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inspire Medical Systems
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.