Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 2,159,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 874,926 shares.The stock last traded at $164.50 and had previously closed at $177.53.

Get Insulet alerts:

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 251.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Insulet by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Insulet Stock Down 6.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.52 and its 200-day moving average is $181.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.