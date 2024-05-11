Intact Financial Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:IFC)

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.59. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.53 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFC. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$247.30.

TSE IFC opened at C$228.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$223.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$213.53. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$188.22 and a 1 year high of C$237.25.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 69.14%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

