Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.53. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.27 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$247.30.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Intact Financial stock opened at C$228.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$223.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$213.53. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$188.22 and a one year high of C$237.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity at Intact Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

