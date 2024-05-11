Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Integer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Integer by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Integer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Integer by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 58,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $565,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,812 shares of company stock valued at $771,956 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITGR opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.36. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITGR. KeyCorp raised their target price on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

