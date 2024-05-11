Intellicheck (IDN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Intellicheck to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. On average, analysts expect Intellicheck to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Intellicheck Price Performance
NYSE:IDN opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on IDN
About Intellicheck
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intellicheck
- Why Invest in 5G Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What is a SEC Filing?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.