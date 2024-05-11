Intellicheck (IDN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Intellicheck to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. On average, analysts expect Intellicheck to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intellicheck Price Performance

NYSE:IDN opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IDN. StockNews.com started coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

