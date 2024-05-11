International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $3 Million in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Johnson Outdoors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 5.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $37.68 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $63.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $387.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

About Johnson Outdoors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.85%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

