International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

IBOC opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. International Bancshares has a twelve month low of $40.59 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.92.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $211.03 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,312,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,149,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,057,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,020,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,434,000 after acquiring an additional 444,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,531,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after acquiring an additional 152,165 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $7,765,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 651,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136,043 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

