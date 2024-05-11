International Seaways, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:INSW)

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $9.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.05. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $62.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.27%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $53,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,927.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $53,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,927.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $196,992.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,846 shares of company stock worth $3,074,618. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 173.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

