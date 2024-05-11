Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Trading Up 6.3%

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3,198.78 and last traded at $3,198.78. 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,010.00.

Interroll Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,010.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,895.33.

Interroll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $32.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th.

Interroll Company Profile

Interroll Holding AG provides material handling solutions in Germany, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of the Asia- Pacific. It offers unit handling products comprising rollers and wheels, drives, controls, conveyors, power supplies, sorter, and carton flow related products; pallet handling products, such as modular pallet platform, stacker crane, transfer car, pallet flow, and pallet mover related products; and warehousing related services.

