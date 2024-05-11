iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.70. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iPower will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.