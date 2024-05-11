iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RXI opened at $162.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.55. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $136.45 and a 52-week high of $168.72.

About iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

