Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Shares Down 0.1%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.64. Approximately 182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 4.44% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

