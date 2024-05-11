Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$35.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TOY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.50.

Spin Master Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$29.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$27.52 and a 1-year high of C$37.73.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.03 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 2.8990099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Spin Master

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$48,312.25. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

