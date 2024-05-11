JFG Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 38,406 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 52,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $951.55.

Shares of NVDA opened at $898.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $876.84 and its 200 day moving average is $662.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $280.46 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

