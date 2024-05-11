John W. Keogh Sells 34,707 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $254.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.85 and its 200 day moving average is $237.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $984,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.