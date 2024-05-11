JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get JOYY alerts:

Separately, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOYY

JOYY Stock Performance

YY opened at $33.65 on Friday. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.35.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $569.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.51 million. JOYY had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JOYY will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in JOYY by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY by 14.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in JOYY by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.