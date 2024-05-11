Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,300 shares of company stock worth $7,981,530. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,778,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after buying an additional 2,804,509 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 276.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,944,000 after acquiring an additional 923,680 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,615,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 487.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 845,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 701,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

