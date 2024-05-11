Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.94, but opened at $27.75. Karat Packaging shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 20,356 shares traded.

The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 437.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,173,000. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $533.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Further Reading

