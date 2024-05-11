Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $150.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

