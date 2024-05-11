Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 221 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 221 ($2.78). Approximately 54,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 137,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.50 ($2.82).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £134.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,473.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 217.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

About Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

