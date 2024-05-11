KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Trading 0.2% Higher

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $24.06. 409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. ORG Partners LLC owned 2.18% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system.

Featured Stories

