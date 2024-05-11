Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$24.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s current price.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

About Killam Apartment REIT

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$17.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.36 and a 52-week high of C$20.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.05.

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.